Iran sends official response to Trump's letter

In a recent interview, Araghchi stated that the response includes a detailed letter outlining Iran’s stance on the current situation and directly addressing the points raised in Trump’s message.

He reaffirmed Iran’s firm policy of refusing direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats, emphasizing that while direct talks are off the table, indirect negotiations—similar to those conducted under previous administrations—can continue.

"Both (former) President Rouhani’s and the late President Raeisi’s administrations engaged in indirect negotiations, and this approach remains an option," Araghchi said.

