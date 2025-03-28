US bases not to be safe if Iran's sovereignty violated

“If the Americans violate Iran’s borders, it will be like a spark in a gunpowder depot, igniting the entire region. Their bases and allies will not be safe,” Ghalibaf stated.

Ghalibaf argued that the US calls for negotiations while it's not seeking diplomacy but rather attempting to impose its demands and weaken Iran’s defenses.

“The American leaders do not just want to undermine Iran’s economic interests; they also want to deprive us of our defensive capabilities. That’s why they talk about negotiations. But their so-called negotiations are merely a tool for pressuring Iran into disarmament. The Iranian people fully understand that forced acceptance of the enemy’s demands is a prelude to war, and no wise and courageous nation would ever accept such a thing.”

He also addressed the recent letter from the US, dismissing it as devoid of any meaningful discussion about lifting sanctions.

“This letter is nothing but typical American bullying," he said, stressing that the Iranian nation cannot be deceived or threatened.

“With the backing of our people—especially their unity and faith—alongside our wise and brave Leader and our powerful, revolutionary, creative, and battle-hardened armed forces, we stand firm on the battlefield. We do not fear threats. But the Americans know very well how vulnerable they are. If they cross Iran’s red lines, they will set off an explosion that will engulf the entire region, and their bases and their allies' bases will not be safe.”

