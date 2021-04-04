FM Zarif to meet with Uzbek officials for bilateral talks

Referring to Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, Uzbek Foreign Ministry announced that process of political and economic cooperation and issues related to transport and investment will be among the topics which will be discussed during the visit.

Accordingly, current bilateral cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan, prospects of this cooperation in political, economic, investment, transportation, logistics areas as well as other issues of mutual concerns will be discussed during the visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Uzbekistan.

Foreign Minister Zarif is also scheduled to travel to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to meet with officials of these countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced Zarif’s visit to four Central Asian countries and tweeted that Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to visit four Central Asian countries from April 5 to 8 including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and his visit will focus on bilateral and regional cooperation.

On Mar. 28, Iranian Foreign Minister traveled to Tajikistan in order to visit with Tajik officials for bilateral talks and also to participate in the ninth session of Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process (HoA-IP).

In addition to holding talks with the president and foreign minister of Tajikistan, Zarif also met and held talks with some officials attending the conference including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

