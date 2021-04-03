  1. Politics
Apr 3, 2021, 2:47 PM

Iran's COVID-19 update:

11,420 infections, 123 deaths in 24h

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,420 COVID-19 new infections and 123 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,920,394 with the death toll standing at 62,999.

According to Lari, 4,024 patients are in critical condition while over 1,642,418 patients have recovered.

So far, over 13.03 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 130,920,550 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.85 million and recoveries nearing 105.4 million.

