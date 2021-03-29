Some states unhappy with Tehran-Kabul close ties: Zarif

In a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday reviewed the latest developments with regard to bilateral relations and pointed to the attempts of some countries and parties to distort public opinion as a sign of their unhappiness with the close relations between Tehran and Kabul.

Referring to the lifting of some consular restrictions on Afghan nationals by Iran, Zarif said the aim of the measures was to combat the trafficking of Afghan nationals to Iran and stressed the need to continue efforts to clarify the presence of Afghan nationals in Iran.

During the meeting, the Afghan Foreign Minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar for his part on behalf of the Afghan government and people expressed his gratitude to the Iranian side for their assistance in containing the recent fire at the Afghan border customs and called Iran the closest friend of Afghanistan. He called for the continuation and development of constructive cooperation and consultations in the political and economic fields.

Atmar also stressed Afghanistan's full readiness to form a joint commission between the two countries in the coming weeks.

Explaining the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan by the Afghan Foreign Minister, as well as exchanging views on the Afghan peace process, were other topics discussed during the meeting.

Zarif is in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on a 2-day visit to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative and to meet with the Central Ascian country's high-ranking officials.

Upon arrival in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday morning, Zarif said that Tehran aims to help establish lasting peace and end hostilities in Afghanistan.

KI/IRN84278472