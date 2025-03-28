Book on travelogue: "Israel That I Saw; No Peace, No Words"

Atef Hazin, a prominent Egyptian media figure, writer, and journalist born in Egypt in 1958, documented his 1996 journey to occupied Palestine in his book, "Israel That I Saw; No Peace, No Words."

Published by Shahid Kazemi Publishing House and translated by Vahid Khazab, the 192-page book offers a firsthand account of life in the region, presenting insights into the stalled peace process gained through interviews with Israeli and Palestinian figures and ordinary citizens in cities like Tel Aviv and Gaza.

Hazin emphasizes understanding the "Zionist regime" by examining Zionist self-perceptions based on his experiences and observations, which he deems crucial for anyone involved in the conflict.

Aimed at informing readers about the realities within Occupied Palestine, the book details the conflict, Palestinian struggles, and challenges to peace, blending historical insight with personal encounters.

Beyond detached journalism, Hazin's work is a deeply personal exploration of a land and its people, presenting both political rhetoric and the anxieties he witnessed.

Shahid Kazemi Publishing House, an Iranian publisher specializing in works related to the Islamic Revolution, resistance literature, and the Sacred Defense, positions the book as an alternative perspective, rooted in direct observation, contrasting with Western media narratives.

Khazab's translation makes Hazin's observations accessible to a wider Persian-speaking audience interested in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This work is particularly significant for those aiming to grasp the concept of knowing the enemy, a critical strategy in any struggle.

Earlier, on February 18, 2024, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that an important factor in achieving victory is knowing the enemy and their capabilities but without being afraid of them. If you fear them, you have been defeated. One should not be afraid of the enemy's threats, howls, and the pressures they bring.

