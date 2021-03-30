Heart of Asia conference kicks off with Iran FM in attendance

The ninth session of Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) began with opening speeches by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the capital of Tajisktan on Tuesday afternoon.

The Heart of Asia is comprised of 15 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Heart of Asia supporters includes the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Finland, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Britain.

The previous meetings of the Heart of Asia conference have been held from 2011 to 2019 in Istanbul, Kabul, Almaty, Beijing, Islamabad, Amritsar, Baku and Istanbul.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left for Tajikistan on Sunday evening to attend the conference and meet with Tajik officials.

