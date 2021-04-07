Tehran key partner for Nur-Sultan in region: Kazakhstan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad, who is in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, met with Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev to discuss topics of mutual interest.

In this meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif considered Kazakhstan as a friend and neighbor in the Caspian Sea region and described the proximity of the two countries' positions on regional and international issues as important.

In order to find ways of maintaining cooperation and expand relations between the two countries, it is necessary for the two countries to make effort, he noted.

Emphasizing the common history and the importance of developing cooperation with the Islamic Republic, the President of Kazakhstan, for his part, called the Islamic Republic of Iran a key partner in the region.

He also stressed the comprehensive expansion of relations in the economic and political sectors.

JCPOA, the peace process in Afghanistan, Astana process were other topics discussed during the meeting.

