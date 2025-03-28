Putin proposes temporary governance plan in Ukraine

The international practice presumes the possibility of introducing external governance, paving the way to legitimate talks on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the servicemen of the Arkhangelsk nuclear-powered submarine of the Yasen-M class (Project 885M).

He reiterated that such precedents under the auspices of the UN existed in East Timor, New Guinea, and parts of the former Yugoslavia.

"Such practice does exist and, technically, it is possible to discuss the possibility of introducing interim governance in Ukraine under the UN auspices with the United States, with European countries, naturally, with our partners and friends," the Russian leader noted, TASS reported.

"In order to hold a democratic election there, in order to bring in a competent government trusted by people. And then hold talks with it about a peace treaty and sign legitimate documents which would be recognized worldwide and be reliable and stable," Putin explained.

