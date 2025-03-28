  1. World
US conducts 37 fresh airstrikes on Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – The US military has carried out at least 37 airstrikes targeting multiple locations across Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

The airstrikes hit Sanaa, Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Amran, resulting in at least seven civilian injuries, reports by media outlets close to Yemen's Ansarullah movement indicate.

Among the key targets was Jabal Al-Aswad in Amran province, where five strikes on a telecommunications network disabled operations in the area.

US warplanes also launched 19 air raids on Amran.

Additionally, the Al-Qiyada district in Sanaa, a densely populated area, was bombed, raising fears of further civilian casualties.

