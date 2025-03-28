Hezbollah not involved in recent missile attack on Israel

A source in Lebanon told the Al-Mayadeen news network that Hezbollah is fully committed to the ceasefire agreement and that the missiles fired from southern Lebanon toward northern occupied territories have no connection with Hezbollah.

He stressed that these incidents are being carried out in order to create excuses in order to continue the Israeli regime's aggression against Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military announced that it had observed the firing of two rockets from Lebanese territory towards the Kiryat Shmona area in the occupied territories.

The Israeli military claimed that it had intercepted one of the rockets and that the second rocket had landed in Lebanon.

MP/IRN