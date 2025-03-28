  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 28, 2025, 3:32 PM

Hezbollah not involved in recent missile attack on Israel

Hezbollah not involved in recent missile attack on Israel

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Hezbollah has rejected the involvement of the Lebanese resistance movement in a recent missile attack on Israel.

A source in Lebanon told the Al-Mayadeen news network that Hezbollah is fully committed to the ceasefire agreement and that the missiles fired from southern Lebanon toward northern occupied territories have no connection with Hezbollah.

He stressed that these incidents are being carried out in order to create excuses in order to continue the Israeli regime's aggression against Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military announced that it had observed the firing of two rockets from Lebanese territory towards the Kiryat Shmona area in the occupied territories.

The Israeli military claimed that it had intercepted one of the rockets and that the second rocket had landed in Lebanon.

MP/IRN

News ID 230015

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News