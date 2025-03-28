Coach anticipates good performance from Iran Muay Thai

The 2025 Asian Youth Games are set to take place in Bahrain from October 22 to 31.

Paketeghad, Iran's youngest national-level coach with a doctorate in strategic management, highlights the significance of Muay Thai's inclusion in the Youth Asian Games for Iran's medal prospects.

With eight years of national team coaching experience and an OSM Class A coaching certificate, he has guided Iranian athletes to success in many international competitions, including the 2018 World Youth Muay Thai Championships, the 2018 European Open Cup, and the 2022 Muay Thai World Championships, among others.

He is optimistic that the upcoming games in Bahrain will serve as a pivotal moment for the Iranian national team, solidifying its position in the Asian sports scene.

MNA/6419583