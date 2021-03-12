Iranian ship comes under attack in Mediterranean sea

Ali Ghiasian said on Friday that the terrorist attack was conducted on Wednesday in the Mediterranean sea in which a part of the Shahr-e Kord cargo ship was damaged.

The spokesman added that the vessel, which belongs to the Islamic Republic Container Transportation Company, was on the way from Iran to Europe.

He added that after the explosive object hit the ship, a small fire broke out where the explosion took place, which was immediately put out by the timely efforts of the ship's commander and crew, and no crew was injured.

He further stated, "The Iranian ship Shahr-e Kord will continue its route after an assessment of the extent of the damage and repairing the damages is done."

Speaking to Noornews, Ghiasian called such terrorist acts a clear example of piracy and stressed that the act was against international law ruling over commercial shipping security and that legal action would be taken to identify the perpetrators through relevant international bodies.

