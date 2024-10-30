Iran relations with IAEA ‘continuous, daily’

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami stated that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is duty-bound to protest against the Zionist regime's actions in accordance with international laws, in an apparent reference to recent Israeli threats to attack Iran's nuclear sites.

The officials and inspectors of the UN Nuclear Watchdog are constantly visiting Iran to inspect Iranian nuclear facilities, he said, adding that Iran’s relations with inspectors and authorities of the IAEA are on a daily basis and continue.

In response to a question about the country's laser achievements, AEOI chief stated that lasers have a great contribution to all sciences and technologies. The laser combinations in the fields of biotechnology and nanotechnology and the derivatives that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran produces heavy water will create a great revolution in medicine and treatment.

Eslami went on to say that the laser achievements of the organization will be showcased in later to be held exhibition.

MA/6273497