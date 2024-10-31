Israeli regime conducts new aggression in Syria’s Homs

The Israeli army has committed a new aggression against Syria.

The Zionist regime’s army has targeted the western outskirts of Syria’s Homs province.

Al Jazeera reported that the Zionist regime’s army forces targeted the Al-Qusayr area in the southern suburbs of Homs province.

In addition, some Syrian sources stated that the Israeli army targeted several residential buildings in the Al-Qusayr area.

No further details have yet been released about the possible damage or casualties.

MA/6274616