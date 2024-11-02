Death toll from Israeli raid on Lebanon’s Baalbek rises to 57

More than 25 airstrikes targeted residential areas, including the Ras al-Ain neighborhood, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses, and tourist sites, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Saturday.

In the village of Amahz, 12 members of the Amahz and Bazal families were killed, while six family members, including parents and four children, were killed in another strike between the towns of Harabta and Ras al-Haddath, it said.

More fatalities were reported in several villages, including eight in Younine, six in Bednayel, and five in Saeeda, while a family of four was killed in the town of Al-Alaq.

AMK/PR