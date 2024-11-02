Russia fully backs N Korea’s to curb US aggressive policy: FM

"The parties acknowledged that the aggravation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as well as in Northeast Asia and other regions, is primarily due to provocative actions by the US and its allies. The Russian side reaffirmed its full support for North Korea’s measures aimed at countering the aggressive policies of the US and its partners, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region," the ministry noted, according to TASS.

Lavrov and Choe Son Hui reaffirmed their firm commitment to the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, which secured "bringing the traditionally friendly Russian-Korean relations to a new level." The ministry also pointed out that Moscow and Pyongyang agree in their assessments of the current situation in the world on key international issues.

"The strategic consultations between the foreign ministers of the two countries play a vital role in advancing and expanding bilateral relations, reflecting the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea," the statement reads. "The two sides agreed to continue strategic consultations between foreign ministers, as well as dialogue and exchanges between the foreign ministries of the two countries at various levels," the department added.

The ministry also pointed out that the parties discussed practical issues of bilateral relations development during strategic consultations.

"Meanwhile, the parties focused on the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea in June," the ministry added.

MA/PR