Iran Navy to take delivery of two new warships

“Sahand Destroyer is being prepared quickly to be deployed on a mission to secure the waters of the northern Indian Ocean after participating in major drills,” Irani told media on Friday.

"Zagros destroyer is the newest and most advanced destroyer in the Navy, designed for both combat and intelligence missions," he said, PressTV reported.

The warship is equipped with a hangar for permanently carrying a helicopter, the commander said. "We are awaiting official orders to launch it."

MP/