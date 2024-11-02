Jose Morais parts company with Sepahan: PGPL

Morais stepped down as Sepahan coach in the locker room.

Sepahan club accepted his resignation and appointed his assistant Hugo Almeida as iterim coach.

Morais was named Sepahan coach in June 2022 and just won a Hazfi Cup in 2024 in his tenure.

Under his leadership, Sepahan are first in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) table with 20 points out of nine matches.

Almeida will lead Sepahan against Emirati club Sharjah in Group C of the AFC Champions League Two in Doha’s Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, slated for Tuesday.

MA/TT