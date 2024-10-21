Persian Gulf trio islands integral part of Iranian territory

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a newly established country compared to Iran, has been making baseless claims about the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in recent years.

The UAE has issued political statements with other parties, but these claims have no credibility and do not affect the legal status of these islands, which belong to Iran, and the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran over these islands is not disturbed.

In a recent joint statement of the final meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states and the European Union, contrary to authentic official documents, Iran has been asked to put an end to what they claim to be the "occupation" of the three Iranian islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa). This statement takes a hostile stance against Tehran and ignores the documents of international law in this regard. It claims that Iran's ownership of the islands is a violation of the territorial integrity of the UAE and the principles of the UN Charter!

**Historical documents about Iran's ownership of trio islands

The Emiratis' unfounded claims about the three Iranian islands come at a time when historical documents, which have been collected and published for centuries, clearly indicate that the Persian Gulf, its surrounding islands, and even part of its southern coast were under Iran's sovereignty. These documents have been registered with the United Nations as well.

The latest valid maps registered in the United Nations also only refer to this region as the Persian Gulf or Persia. Even the documents of the Persian Gulf countries do not mention any name other than the Persian Gulf.

In September 2022, the title deed for the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf was issued in the name of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to stabilize Iran's ownership of these islands.

The Islamic Republic of Iran certainly has sovereignty over these islands, and any claims made by the UAE and other parties are considered false attempts to violate Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as interference in its internal affairs.

**Purpose of issuing baseless anti-Iran statements

The Head of the Islamic Parliament Research Center (IPRC), Babak Negahdari, believes that the member states of the European Union, which have undeniably been involved in supporting the Zionist regime's atrocities against the people of Gaza and Lebanon, are now attempting to create a political cover for their participation in the genocide of the Palestinians and the massacre of the Lebanese people. In a cunning move, they are trying to divert the regional governments' attention from their inhumane actions by raising baseless issues.

The West is attempting to pressure Iran into accepting its political and security demands on several issues, including the Axis of Resistance, the Gaza war, and the Lebanon war, as well as Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he added.

Negahdari further noted that the actions and statements of the Persian Gulf countries regarding the Iranian three islands are seen as a hostile attempt against the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with enemies' plots.

The discussions about the three Iranian islands are divided into two perspectives, he said, adding that one side aims to isolate Iran by using delusional geopolitical tools, while the other side seeks to secure the Zionist IMEC (The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) corridor to protect the economic interests of this regime and eliminate the Belt and Road Initiative, which is based on the economic interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

**Conclusion

The sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the three islands has been proven and is completely valid and inviolable according to international law. Historical documents acknowledge this, and the newly established countries will not be able to distort it.

Undoubtedly, as Iranian officials have stated, the three islands are an integral part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not allow any foreign party to interfere in its internal affairs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran asserts its ownership of the three islands and closely monitors any activities that threaten its national and regional interests. Any aggression against the country's territory will be met with a necessary response.

The certainty of the islands belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran remains unwavering despite unfounded meetings and baseless claims.

AMK