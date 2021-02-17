Combined naval security drill in North Indian Ocean wraps up

The spokesperson of the joint Iranian-Russian naval drill Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani reiterated that the combined exercise of naval security in the Northern Indian Ocean was wrapped up with the parade of participating units in front of the destroyer of the Islamic Republic of Iran “Jamaran” in North Indian Ocean region.

Iranian vessels consisting of Jamaran domestically-made destroyer, Naghdi destroyer, Falakhon missile launcher and naval carrier ship of Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shahid Nazeri and Shahid Mahmoudi vessels, “Thunder” class vessel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Navy Force as well as frigate Stoiky and logistics ship KoLa frigate of Russian Navy Force attended the final stage of this large-scale drill, Real Admiral Tahani added.

The three-day exercise began in the North Indian Ocean on Saturday with the aim of achieving collective security and participatory practice.

In the last two days of the drill, various exercises were conducted at sea including training offensive formulations, shooting during day and night against predetermined targets, helicopter and UAV operations, and performing penetration operation from surface and penetration from air in order to free the attacked ships, he continued.

In this large-scale exercise, rescue and relief operation of the injured, extinguishing fire of the damaged ship and operation of towing the ship to the port were successfully carried out.

The Iranian and Russian vessels shot at the predetermined targets and used various weapons to reach predetermined surface targets at sea.

Iran's domestically-developed Jamaran Destroyer was taking the lead in coordinating the attacks at targets, he added.

