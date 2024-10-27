Zionist regime’s evilness against Iran ‘disappointing’

Despite Israeli media reports overplaying the Israeli attack by circulating fake images, the Iranian public returned to their routines and daily life continued smoothly across the country.

Iran has condemned the Israeli act of aggression against the country’s military installations as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, emphasizing that Tehran will utilize all material and spiritual capabilities of the Iranian nation to defend its security and vital interests, and firmly stand by its duties towards regional peace and security.

To learn more about the details, Mehr news agency’s correspondent conducted an interview with Representative of the secretary-general of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement Seyed Abbas al-Moussavi which comes as follows.

Let’s review the interview in questions and answers.

Q: In your opinion, what did the evil act committed by the criminal Zionist regime against Iran, which was carried out with the coordination and support of the United States, achieve for Israel?

A: First of all, we condemn the aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Undoubtedly, this criminal regime is too small and insignificant to harm the undisputed power and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran or weaken the resolve of the brave and valiant nation of the Islamic Iran.

At the same time, I am very happy that this failed and disappointing attack proved the weakness of the criminal Zionist regime and that it failed despite the all-out international support that is not limited to the evil terrorist states. The response of the occupying regime of Israel was stupid, stubborn and selfish.

This response showed that the criminal Zionist regime is weaker than a spider's web. This fake regime is standing against a strong and steadfast Islamic Iran. This shameful and embarrassing response of the Zionist regime has clear consequences including the superiority of power of the Islamic Republic of Iran over Israel. Despite its efforts, the Zionist regime did not achieve its desired result and did not make any progress.

Q: This failed and weak attack was carried out with the cooperation of some countries in the region. In your opinion, what are the consequences of this illegitimate complicity and cooperation with Israel?

A: The cowardly and traitorous countries that cooperated with the criminal Zionist regime will not remain safe from punishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran had previously warned the traitorous governments against any cooperation with the aggressors. I think that these traitorous governments will reconsider their calculations after this failed attack. After this attack, they realized the utmost power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran’s superiority over the criminal Zionist regime.

