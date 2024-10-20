Zionists abuse technolgy, AI to distort Gaza War narratives

In Gaza, at least 42,519 people have been killed and 99,637 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023.

According to reports published by reputable media outlets, the Zionist regime, and its backers have magnified the tragedy in the eyes of Western users through paid promotional videos on YouTube and X, family video games, and a 45-minute footage shown in Washington and Hollywood, claiming heavy casualties during the operation and the widespread publication of images of bodies claimed to have been killed during the military action.

Many experts believe that the Zionists, through this propaganda, were somehow seeking to exaggerate the damage and legitimize the widespread invasion of the Gaza Strip.

However, the use of social media as a tool in the intelligence war for the occupying regime in al-Quds is not a new phenomenon.

The regime has been turning the Battle of narratives in cyberspace into an integral part of its advertising activity for years, as the global number of social media users has increased.

In such a situation, the Palestinian people and their supporters use social media to spread evidence of civilian martyrdom and widespread destruction in Gaza to mobilize global public opinion against the Zionists.

In contrast, the Zionist regime and its supporters resort to the same tool to counter Palestinian narratives and distort reality.

According to The Associated Press in May 2021, in the Zionist military clash with Hamas combatants in 2021, the regime's military forces launched a secret social media campaign that revolved around Gaza bombardment.

At the same time, the regime expanded its digital diplomacy to large technology companies in the West.

The Zionist regime and its supporters have been able to work well in the new social media and exploit the changes in content standards to their advantage.

Several AI companies in the occupied territories and the US, which were involved in the regime's intelligence war before the military conflict began last year, were activated shortly after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

For example, the technology company Akooda in the occupied territories introduced software called Words of Iron in a few days, an AI-based app.

The application allows users to seemingly naturally and spontaneously reinforce posts supporting Zionists and report posts critical of the actions of the occupiers.

Experts believe that the Zionist regime understands well that the general public is willing to accept content that confirms their beliefs and assumptions if they do not have access to reliable data.

Therefore, the occupiers are trying to control the flow of information in Gaza by restricting international media access to Gaza, targeting communication infrastructure, creating widespread power outages, exacerbating the fuel shortage needed to charge phones and servers, and prolonged internet outages.

While the regime is unable to completely cut off Palestinian communications, it has limited the amount of reliable information available in this way.

According to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists ( CPJ), in the first two months of the war, 70 Palestinian journalists were killed in Zionist airstrikes, a figure that reached more than 160 today and a year after the conflict began.

