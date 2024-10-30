World must prevent Zionists from destroying UNRWA: Baghaei

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “After murdering more than 230 staff members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the occupying regime of Israel is now seeking to completely halt the agency's activities in Palestine. This action is heinous and cruel and will have severe consequences because UNRWA is an 'irreplaceable' and 'essential' institution, without which the relief and humanitarian system would collapse in Gaza.”

This can only be considered as part of a plan that the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine calls "intention of genocide,", he said, adding that "this plan is a continuation of a process that has been carried out over several decades of territorial expansion and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, with the aim of eradicating Palestinians from the Palestinian territory."

The world must act decisively to prevent the complete destruction of this 75-year-old institution by the Zionist regime and deprivation of Palestinian refugees from their most basic human rights, the Iranian spokesman added.

