Pakistan stands by Iran in face of Israeli regime threats

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaqat Baloch told Mehr in an interview recently that "We condemn the acts of evil by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic. The Zionist regime's encroachment on Iran's territory is a violation of this country's sovereignty and a violation of international laws. The crimes of the Zionist regime with the help of America and Western countries are setting fire to the region. With the crimes of the Zionist regime, the true face of the West and Zionism is on full display to the world."

As regards the recent Israeli regime's aggression on some points in Iran, he said that We welcome the statement of the Prime Minister of our country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This statement is praiseworthy. There is no doubt that the Pakistani government and officials will stand by Iran in any crisis, and I'd say that the people of Pakistan stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran to deal with any type of crime and crisis."

"Today, it is obligatory for all Muslims in the world to show up to help each other and to form a strong coalition and alliance to fight against the enemy, especially the usurping regime," Liaqat stressed.

In response to the question, what will be the consequences of the move by some regional countries in accompanying the Israeli regime, the Pakistani scholar said that "Some Islamic countries wanted to recognize the Zionist regime, but the Palestinian people did not allow this to happen by launching the Al-Aqsa Storm (Flood) Operation, and the Zionist regime and the United States failed to achieve their ominous goals."

"If some countries in the region have helped Israel in the recent act of evil against Iran, then these countries have definitely done treason. During the meeting with the Pakistani media, I also stated that Islamic countries such as Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Jordan should be united against the enemy and form a coalition. A coalition that secures the interests of the Islamic Ummah.

