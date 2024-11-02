  1. World
Nov 2, 2024

Suspects nabbed in Netanyahu's office over classified leaks

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) –Israeli media report that the Shin Bet arrested several suspects in the Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on charges of leaking highly classified information related to the genocidal war on Gaza.

A number of suspects were arrested on Friday concerning a leak of classified documents from the prime minister's office (PMO), the Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court announced in a statement, the Israeli media reported. 

Judge Menachem Mizrahi said that the arrests were part of a joint investigation by the Shin Bet, the occupation police, and the Israeli occupation forces, according to Press TV. 

He added that the arrests were made "on suspicions of risking sensitive information and harming the achievement of the war goals in Gaza."

A report from Ynet stated that one of the arrested was a spokesman who worked with the PMO.

Israel unleashed a genocidal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after Hamas-led resistance groups carried out a surprise operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the occupying regime has killed at least 43,259 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 101,827 others in the besieged Gaza, according to the latest official tally.

In its brutal aggression, Israel has deliberately targeted buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and committed war crimes.

