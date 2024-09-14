American's Growing Criticism of Israel

On September 2, U.S. President Biden publicly stated that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had not done enough to rescue hostages held by Hamas. On the same day, Netanyahu bluntly responded, "No one is more committed to freeing the hostages than me... no one will preach to me on this issue." This marks yet another significant disagreement between the U.S. and Israeli leaders following the outbreak of the Gaza-Israel war on October 7, 2023.

As the Gaza-Israel war progresses, American criticism of Israel has been gradually increasing, especially among younger Americans. A Pew Research Center survey conducted between February 13-15, 2024, targeting American adults, showed that 38% found Israel’s military actions against Hamas acceptable, while 34% found them unacceptable. Among the 18-29 age group, only 21% considered Israel’s actions acceptable, while 46% found them unacceptable; 14% expressed complete or primary sympathy for Israelis, while 33% sympathized with Palestinians.

Moreover, Washington’s bias toward Israel has encountered some resistance in U.S. mainstream media, including CNN. Nearly 1,500 American journalists issued a public statement condemning Israel for killing journalists in Gaza and urging Western media to report honestly on Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians. Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have become powerful channels for sharing the realities of the Gaza war, bringing the brutal scenes in Gaza directly to the American public. This has further increased sympathy and support for Palestinians among Americans.

Criticism of Israel has also significantly increased in the American academic community. As Israel and the U.S.-Israel special relationship increasingly harm U.S. interests, American scholars have engaged in growing discussions and criticisms of Israel’s actions and Washington’s related policies. In fact, many university professors have directly participated in pro-Palestinian protests on American campuses. Heidi Matthews and Faisal Bhabha of York University, along with Steve Rosenbaum of the University of California, Berkeley, drafted an open letter in March 2024 condemning Israel’s " scholasticide" in Gaza. After being made public at the end of the month, the letter quickly gained support from scholars, with over 2,700 signatures to date.

Criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government has also repeatedly surfaced among U.S. political figures, both in the executive and legislative branches. For example, the highly influential Senator Bernie Sanders publicly called on January 29, 2024: " It’s time for the U.S. to stop ASKING Israel to do the right thing. We must TELL them: unless they change course, they will lose our support." To this day, Senator Sanders continues to criticize Israel. On March 14, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer publicly called for Prime Minister Netanyahu to step down.

In his speech to Congress on March 7, President Biden took a tough stance on Israel: " Israel must also do its part. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire... the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution over time." In an interview aired on April 9, President Biden directly criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu's Gaza policy as a "mistake." In August, U.S. media reported that the President was attempting to use arms sales as leverage to pressure Israel.

In recent months, President Biden and his administration have been actively working to push for a hostage release and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, applying some pressure on Israel. In her speech accepting the party's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention on August 22, current Vice President Harris, after expressing her support for Israel in defending its national security, also bluntly stated that many innocent Palestinians had been killed and an immediate ceasefire was needed.

Whether it is the official statements and media reports of the United States or my on-site observation and experience, it is clear that criticism of Israel within the U.S. has significantly increased since the latest Gaza war. Even among American Jews, there are many who are dissatisfied with Israel's behavior.

At the same time, it must be noted that despite the aforementioned criticism of Israel in the U.S., this has not led to a significant change in U.S. policy toward Israel. In particular, U.S. officials' criticism of Israel often seems to be a response to domestic and international public opinion. In reality, the U.S.-Israel "special relationship" remains a fundamental feature of the two countries' interactions. For example, during the Gaza war, U.S. military support and favoritism toward Israel continued, which clearly does not contribute to a swift resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Hongda Fan is a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, China.