Pezeshkian urges for foreign investment in Iran's ports

Massoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with economic officials from the road ministry, during which they reviewed the latest state of the country's transportation infrastructure and regional corridors.

In the meeting, the road minister Farzaneh Sadegh pointed to Iran's ongoing talks with the Russian parties and presented a report on the latest state of agreements and cooperation documents with Moscow on the implementation of transportation infrastructure and regional corridors.

After hearing the explanation of the road minister and other relevant officials regarding the state of the country's international road and rail corridors, the president emphasized accelerating the implementation of the border corridor with the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as finalizing the construction of the International North-South Corridor. "Considering the importance of these regional corridors, they should be completed as soon as possible," he stressed.

Referring to the agreements reached regarding expediting the completion of the Shalamcheh-Basra railroad shared with Iraq during his recent visit to the neighboring country, the president said, "This route is very important for us and the Iraqi government officials also stress speeding up its implementation and completion. Therefore, we must intensify our efforts to remove the barriers on the way of the completion of this project."

