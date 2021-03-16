US, Israel are behind attack on Iranian ship: Syria

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack on Iranian cargo ship "Shahr-e Kord" a terrorist act and strongly condemned it.

Israel is not unlikely to be the perpetrator of this hostile act and international piracy, Syrian Official News Agency (SANA) quoted an informed source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

Israel violates international law and principles of shipping and international agreements on maritime freedom.

The purpose of repeating these hostile actions in international waters by Zionist regime is to damage Iranian ships and its commercial interests and to enforce illegal US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syrian Arab Republic.

Illegal actions like this harm the safety and health of shipping and undoubtedly, these gross violations of international law would not have happened without the consent of the United States.

Ali Ghiasian, spokesman for the Iranian Shipping Company, said that part of the Shahr-e Kord cargo ship was damaged in the terrorist attack in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

He said that the terrorist attack was conducted on Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea in which a part of the Shahr-e Kord cargo ship was damaged.

The spokesman added that the vessel, which belongs to the Islamic Republic Container Transportation Company, was on the way from Iran to Europe.

Such acts of terror are a clear example of naval piracy and run counter to the international law on the safety of commercial vessels, the official said, pledging that the country will pursue the case through relevant international institutions to identify the perpetrators.

On Thursday, a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed the Israeli regime had been involved in a clandestine campaign of attacks on Iranian ships carrying oil and arms to Syria since 2019.

MA/FNA13991226000861