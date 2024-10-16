Israel to not last one week without US support

The 9th International Conference on American Human Rights from the Perspective of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was held at the IRIB Conference Center on Wednesday.

The conference was held in Tehran on Wednesday, focusing on recent regional developments.

Secretary-General of the Organization for the Advancement of Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amin Ansari stated that the tragic incident of the assassination of the commanders of the resistance front by Zionist criminals, murderers, and terrorist gangs with the support of the American terrorist government revealed the evilness of the enemies of Islam.

He added that the Islamic and Shiite societies have always been on the scene to fight against oppression, stressing that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom does not mean the end of Hezbollah.

He continued that the cohesion of the Resistance will prevent any damage to Hezbollah.

Ansari said that the Zionist regime has committed numerous crimes with the direct support of the United States which are unprecedented in history, adding that if the US withdraws its direct support, this fake zionist regime will not last a week.

Despite all its crimes and inhumane actions, the regime occupying Quds does not respond to the international community which shows the bullying nature of the fake regime, Ansari noted.

He went on to say that anti-oppression and defending the oppressed was a characteristic of Martyr Nasrallah, noting that he fought with the Zionist regime and now this regime can be destroyed by Resistance.

Iran’s deputy prosecutor general Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mohsen Mousavi was another speaker at the conference.

Referring to the martyrdom of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he said that when a martyr has social status and is fighting against the most evil regime, he has a special place.

He referred to what the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said about Martyr Nasrallah, "My brother was the beloved personality of the Islamic world and the pure gem of Lebanon".

Mousavi stated that despite the propaganda and media control by the enemy, the students in the universities of the US, Germany, UK, and France chant slogans condemning the Zionist regime and defending the Palestinian nation which shows their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Gaza.

He stated that attacking hospitals, schools, mosques, residential houses, and refugee camps shows that the occupying regime is desperate, stressing that the enemy has not won and will not win with these blind attacks and inhuman actions.

He continued that both Trure Promise Operations showed the greatness of Iran, adding that the young Iranian, Arab, and Kuwaiti generations must know about the greatness and authority of Iran and the fighters of Hezbollah, Ansarullah, Hamas, and the Iraqi Resistance forces

He added that if the young generation knows the authority of the Resistance Front against the crimes of the Zionist regime, they will turn away from this fake regime.

General Ebrahim Jabari, an advisor to the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who was the next speaker at the conference stated that since October 7, the Zionist regime has done nothing but murder 50,000 innocent people, stressing that today, the military power of Hamas and Hezbollah is stronger than in the past.

Pointing to the success of True Promise Operation II, he noted that according to the BBC report, the legend of the Iron Dome was shattered after this operation.

He pointed out that 90% of the rockets hit the places that the commanders wanted, adding that simultaneously with the missile operation, Iran conducted a cyber operation that caused the missiles to pass successfully.

Their important bases and F-35 hangars were targeted and all of this was only a small part of the military power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, General Jabari emphasized.

He stressed that Martyrs Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and General Qassem Soleimani were two personalities whom the leader of the Islamic revolution introduced as a school of thought.

SD/6258559