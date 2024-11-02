  1. Politics
Iranians to mark 13th of Aban anniversary tomorrow

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – The Aban 13th anniversary “National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance” with a motto of “US Aix of Evil in the World” will be commemorated on Sunday November 03 with the participation of people and students across Iran.

The Coordination Council of the Islamic Development in a statement invited the noble nation of Islamic Iran to participate in the anniversary of Aban 13 and renew their allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and declare their full support for the resistance and steadfastness of the Resistance Front, especially the oppressed and heroic people of Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, against global Zionism and the United States.

This great and epic day reminds us of voice of freedom-, and justice seekers of the world against the Global Arrogance.

Aban 13 (Nov. 03) marks three important events: the anniversary of the takeover of the former US embassy in Tehran by Muslim students following Imam Khomeini's path (1979), the anniversary of the exile of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini by Shah (1964), and the Student Day (marking the day in 1978 on which several students taking part in a protest rally against the Shah were martyred.)

