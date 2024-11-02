Ukraine center refuses to answer Mehr call for clarification

Publishing an image of Mehr News agency with the article “US THAAD deployment in WA; meaning, consequences” on top of the page, Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation known as "CCD" has leveled some baseless accusations against Mehr News agency one of the leading agencies in Iran and Asia Pacific region.

Mehr wrote in an email to CCD that "Despite your center’s responsibility to counter disinformation, it seems that your center itself is producing fake news and disinformation by labeling and accusing independent media like Mehr News agency without providing any proof."

"Please provide us with proof for the following accusations that you have leveled against Mehr News agency," Mehr's email read elsewhere.

The CCD allegations are as follows:

-“Mehr News Frames the war as a conflict between Russia and NATO’s potential expansion”

-“Mehr News agency consistently criticizes the United States and its allies for supplying weapons to Ukraine”

-“The agency spreads disinformation about the Ukrainian army, publishing reports of Ukraine’s supposedly significant losses in the war and attempting to discredit the operation in the kursk region.”

In response to the accusations, Mehr email read that "News labels accusations of Iranian military support for Russia as 'unfounded' and denies supplying missiles and drones to Russia”, it is noteworthy that Mehr News agency has reflected some western accusations that have not provided any proofs and also the official response of the Iranian officials to the claim.

Besides, reflecting any view point of interviewees, commentators and reports quoting from other international main stream sources even contrary to your viewpoints is not considered “misinformation”.

By the way, even the article about deployment of the US THADD system in Occupied Land that you have published its attached photo just contains the comments of experts and goals and consequences of the measure taken by the US.

In line with professionalism, you are kindly requested to publish this response to your anti-Mehr News agency article in your media outlet, otherwise we reserve the right to share it with millions of our readers throughout the world. Furthermore, please provide us with the facts that have resulted in the accusations leveled against us, the Mehr's email concluded.

MNA