Moscow denies baseless claim Russia behind fake US election

Three US intelligence agencies on Friday said in a joint statement that "Russian influence actors" created the video as part of "Moscow's broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election".

The statement also said Russian actors were behind another fake video.

"We have noticed the statement of the US intelligence services accusing our country of disseminating fabricated videos about electoral violations in the United States. We view these allegations as baseless," the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement on Telegram.

The 20-second clip features a man saying in a stilted, robotic delivery, "We are from Haiti. We came to America six months ago, and we already have our American citizenship – we're voting Kamala Harris."

The embassy said that Russia had not received "any proof for these claims during its communications with US officials".

"As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, we respect the will of the American people. All insinuations about 'Russian machinations' are malicious slander," the embassy said in a statement also released by the Russian foreign ministry.

SD/