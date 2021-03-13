Iran to identify perpetrators of attack on its cargo ship

"Reports confirm the sabotage attack on the ship to be in clear violation of international law and the sea regulations," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning this action, added: "Taking the necessary measures to identify the perpetrators of this sabotage action is on the agenda of various departments, and the necessary follow-up measures in this regard are on the agenda."

An Iranian container ship incurred slight damage after it was targeted by a terrorist attack en route to Europe in the Mediterranean Sea earlier this week.

Ali Ghiasi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group, said that an explosion object had hit the container ship — identified as Shahr-e Kord — as it was traveling to Europe in the high season Wednesday.

The official said the vessel’s hull sustained slight damage, but those aboard were unharmed.

A small fire broke out in the aftermath of the explosion, which was quickly put out by the crew members, Ghiasi said.

The ship, he added, “will continue on its route after damage assessments and repair."

Such acts of terror are a clear example of naval piracy and run counter to the international law on the safety of commercial vessels, the official said, pledging that the country will pursue the case through relevant international institutions to identify the perpetrators.

On Thursday, a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed the Israeli regime had been involved in a clandestine campaign of attacks on Iranian ships carrying oil and arms to Syria since 2019.

The Israeli attacks started in late 2019 and targeted both Iranian vessels, and other ships with Iranian cargo, the report claimed, citing “US and regional officials.”

