SCO condemns Israeli strikes on Iran's military sites

"The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization strongly condemn the attack on military facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26, 2024," the document uploaded to the SCO Secretariat's Telegram channel reads, according to TASS.

The SCO member states are "deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, which could bring about a real threat to international peace, security and stability," the SCO warned.

The organization also stressed that the SCO member states stand for the prompt adoption of effective measures to stabilize the situation in the region exclusively by political and diplomatic means in compliance with universally recognized norms of international law, including those enshrined in the UN Charter.

Referring to the air attacks carried out by the terrorist regime of Israel against Iran earlier this week, the Iranian defense minister said that no fighter jet entered the country's airspace during the Israeli aggression.

No problem has been made in the missile production process, he added.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

SD/