Martyr Fahmideh manifested will of Iranians to defend country

Today (October 29) is "Youth and Teen Day," named after the event of the martyrdom of a teenage Basiji--Martyr Hussain Fahmideh.

He represents an example of when real characters become symbols and true heroes. We have many similar people throughout our history. When narrated today, several events seem unreal because of their extraordinary aspects, like myth or legend, but they are true stories.

Students' endeavor is much more prominent during the time of the imposed war. Fourteen, and fifteen-year-old teenagers entered the arena of war and fought like skilled and brave youth.

Some of them were martyred. An example is Hussein Fahmideh. We have, repeatedly, seen and heard of examples in our time, and one of the most beautiful is the martyrdom of this teenage Basiji.

He was thirteen years old; but, he was a mature, intelligent, determined, and assertive young man who knew his country, knew his imam, knew his enemy, knew the significance of his existence and his actions; and, he donated this capital [his existence] to the dignity of his country, the future of the Revolution, and the interests of his people.

Imam Khomeini said that about Hossein Fahmideh Our true leader is that twelve-year-old boy—whose tiny heart is much larger than hundreds of our pens and words—who threw himself with a grenade under the enemy’s tank and destroyed it, and attained the sweet blessing of martyrdom for himself.

Mohammad Hossein Fahmideh was a brave, active, and friendly person. He was very interested in studying and although he had not yet reached the age of obligation, he prayed regularly.

Fahmideh was very much in love with Imam Khomeini (RA) so much so that he used to say: Whatever Imam wants, I will do the same.

When the Imam arrived in Iran, he was unable to visit the Imam due to his injury, but after recovering, he went to the holy city of Qom and met the Imam.

Five days before the official start of the war, Hossein went to the Khorramshahr front together with the Basij resistance force.

In the early days, they did not allow him to be in the front line, but finally, he went to the front line together with Mohammad Reza Shams.

Shams and Fahmideh were taken to Bandar Mahshahr Hospital in October due to injuries, and after a few days of partial recovery, they were discharged from the hospital and returned to the front.

Once during the war, Hossein knew of no other option, but to block the enemy tanks from entering the city of Khurramshahr by wearing a grenade belt, while blocking their path.

Saddam’s forces overtook the young boy. With this shocking brave move, he blocked the tanks and turned himself into a great hero among Iranians.

Finally, Hossein Fahmideh was martyred on October 29, 1980.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei believes "He was thirteen years old; but, he was a mature, intelligent, determined and assertive young man who knew his country, knew his imam, knew his enemy, knew the significance of his existence and his actions. He is a role model."

On September 22, 1980, the Ba'athist regime of Saddam Hussein, backed by Western powers, invaded Iran.

This war began 19 months after the Islamic Revolution's victory, which angered the global powers.

The Iran-Iraq War was the second-longest war of the 20th century after the Vietnam War.

Iranians refer to resistance against Iraq’s invasion of Iran in the 1980s as Sacred Defense.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour