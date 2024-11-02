19 Zionists injured in Hezbollah fresh missile, drone attacks

The Israeli police said 19 people in the town of Tira in the Sharon region were injured after the military reported the launch of “three projectiles from Lebanon” early on Saturday.

Israeli media cited the occupation army as saying that around 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon and triggered sirens across northern Israel.

Some five rockets fired at the Upper Galilee were mostly intercepted, reports said, adding that some 10 rockets were also fired at the Haifa Bay area and Galileae, with the military claiming that some were intercepted while others fell in open areas.

Separately, two rockets fired from Lebanon at the northern Golan Heights struck open areas, according to the Israeli military.

Hezbollah also announced that it had launched rockets at an Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv in the early hours of the day.

The Lebanese resistance group said in a statement that its fighters “fired at 2:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.”

Hezbollah also said it had launched several drones from Lebanon at northern Israel, setting off sirens in the Haifa area for about half an hour.

The Israeli military said one of the drones was shot down and another drone impacted a factory building in an industrial zone near Nahariya, providing no further details on the extent of damage and possible casualties.

The Resistance media reported that Hezbollah’s drones had penetrated large areas in the north and the sirens were activated in the Ramat David area, southeast of Haifa.

The Lebanese Resistance Movement on Friday carried out fresh retaliatory operations against Israel, targeting several settlements and military positions of the regime.

MA/Press TV