Israel-linked terrorist team dismantled in northwest Iran

Local Iranian media cited the security forces as saying in a interview on Wednesday that a terrorist team was dismantled a few days ago in the West Azerbaijan Province in northwest Iran recently while trying to infiltrate into the country.

The team was comprised of separatists that were caught by surprise in an ambush by the Iranian security forces while trying to enter the country through the shared borders with the Iraq Kurdistan Region.

The intelligence forces with the help of the IRGC Hamza Seyyed al-Shohada Base could dismantle the team, security sources told Iranian media on Wednesday. "One of the main elements of this separatist terrorist team was killed and a number of others were arrested in addition to the seizure of a lot of weapons and ammunition from them," the security sources said.

MNA