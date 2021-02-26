British ship hit by explosion in Gulf of Oman: UKMTO says

The incident occurred at 20:40 GMT on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said without providing further details.

A ship was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the UKMTO said on Friday, Sputnik reported.

The International Maritime Security Construct, a consortium of countries officially tasked with maintaining order and security in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea, issued a statement about the reported incident.

​The Gulf of Oman connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, which then runs in to the Persian Gulf. It borders Iran and Pakistan to the north, Oman to the south and the United Arab Emirates to the west.

"Investigations are ongoing. UKMTO advises caution. CTF Sentinel will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement added.

No further details are available about the incident.

