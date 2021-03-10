Yemen calls on UN to end piracy of Saudi coalition

The Minister of Oil and Minerals in the government of Sana'a, Ahmed Abdullah Dars, said that the United Nations should have a prominent role in pressuring the countries of the coalition of aggression to release the oil ships.

During his meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly, he affirmed that his country is hopeful that the UN will fulfill its humanitarian duty and work to deliver oil derivatives to the Yemeni people to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

Dars also revealed that the Saudi coalition forces are still holding 14 oil vessels, including a ship loaded with diesel and a ship loaded with domestic gas, for a long period of up to 11 months.

He also explained that detaining fuel ships has incurred Yemen above $33 million in 2021.

And at the beginning of this year, the Yemeni Oil Company announced that the economic losses resulting from the Saudi coalition's continued detention of oil derivative ships, exceeded $ 10 billion.

