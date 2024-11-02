Russia, N.Korea committed to implement strategic partnership

The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers have confirmed their commitment to fully implement the provisions of the agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Both sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to fully implement the provisions of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which consolidated the reaching of traditionally friendly Russian-Korean relations to a new qualitative level," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the consultations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui.

Russia supports measures taken by the North Korean leadership to curb the aggressive policy of the United States and its allies in Northeast Asia, the statement read.

It added that Russian and North Korean top diplomats agreed to continue strategic consultations, dialogue and exchanges between the diplomatic departments of the two countries at various levels.

Russian and North Korean Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui, have expressed understanding that the main reason for the aggravation of the situation on the Korean peninsula is the actions of the United States and its allies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the exchange of views on the key international issues, the convergence of assessments by both sides on the current situation in the world was confirmed. There is a common understanding that the main reason for the aggravation of the situation on the Korean peninsula, in Northeast Asia and other regions is the provocative actions of the United States and its satellites," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks between top Russian and North Korean diplomats.

