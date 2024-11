Islamic Resistance targeted the Zvulun base for military industries north of the city of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage at 11:05 am on Saturday.

Hezbollah also conducted an operation with suicide drones at the Belmakhim base in the south of Tel Aviv.

According to Hezbollah's statement, this attack was carried out in line with the Khaybar Operation.

Hezbollah announced that the drones hit precisely their targets.

