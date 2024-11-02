Protesters storm port in Istanbul after Israeli ship docks

Security personnel at the port fired warning shots on Thursday night to disperse the crowd who chanted, “No Zionism in our ports.”

The port is located on the northern shore of the Sea of Marmara.

Demonstrators, waving Palestinian flags, halted containers bound for “occupied Haifa.”

In viral footage, one protester declared, “These containers are destined for Israel. We’ve stopped them and won’t let this continue.”

Another protester pointed to a tag on a container, saying, “Look, friends, it’s clearly marked for Haifa, Israel.”

Standing in front of a container, another demonstrator chanted, “Trade with Zionism is an insult to humanity,” a slogan echoed by fellow protesters holding Palestinian flags.

MNA