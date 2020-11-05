Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Bosnia & Herzegovina eyes developing parl. ties with Iran

First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina emphasized the need for the expansion of parliamentary ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian envoy pays tribute to victims of Kabul terror attack

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to France paid tribute to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack at Kabul University.

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Venezuela on Wednesday

Iranian Foreign Minister was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart upon his arrival in the country on Wednesday.

Araghchi: Bloodshed, insecurity only result of Takfiri terrorism

Iran’s deputy foreign minister has condemned a deadly terrorist attack on Kabul University, Afghanistan, saying Takfiri terrorism has led to nothing but bloodshed and insecurity.

Leader pardons, commutes prison terms of 3,780 convicts

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large number of Iranian prisoners.

Tracklaying of Chabahar-Zahedan railway kicks off

In a ceremony on Wednesday in Sistan and Baluchestan, Road Minister Mohammad Eslami inaugurated the tracklaying of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

Coronavirus infects 8,452, kills 419 in Iran in 24 hours

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 8,452 on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 646,164, according to the Health Ministry.

IRGC unveils new smart ballistic missile launcher

IRGC Aerospace Force unveiled a new long-range ballistic missile launcher that is capable of launching consecutive rockets.

No matter who wins US presidential election: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says no matter who wins the ongoing US presidential election, calling on the American regime to return to commitments to the international treaties.

Assistant: US elections of no significance for Iran's overall policies

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs dismissed any connection between the US presidential elections and Iran’s economic challenges.

Spox dismisses rumor on suspension of Iran-China coop. talks

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry has rejected the suspension of Tehran-Beijing cooperation negotiations due to the US presidential elections.

Tehran slams Kabul attack, ISIL supporters

Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Kabul University.

Iran UN envoy: US violated ICJ’s ruling of lifting Iran sanctions

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that the US has violated a binding ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that ordered Washington to lift some of its unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

