Hashd al-Sha’abi thwarts ISIL attacks in Saladin province

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces foiled ISIL’s attack in the east of Iraqi Saladin province, Almaalomah reported.

Hashd al-Sha’abi announced in a statement that the 22nd Brigade of the forces have thwarted an attack on a checkpoint in the east of Saladin province.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi Command has warned about the occasional ISIL attempts to reach holy sites in the city in Saladin Governorate, calling on its forces to be on full alert to defend the sites.

Various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts in recent months, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

