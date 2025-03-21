5-magnitude earthquake strikes Iran's Natanz in Isfahan

Local Iranian officials told media that the quake struck at 10:23 AM and it measured magnitude 5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the quake was Badrood District which is located 5 kilometers away from Natanz city in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, Director General of Crisis Management Department of Isfahan Governor Office Mansour Glass Shisheforoush said, adding that 10 search and rescue teams were dispatched to the epicenter.

He told the media that "The earthquake caused buildings in the central Natanz County to shake, and people took to the streets and open spaces."

Shisheforoush stressed that there were immediate reports of any casualties in the quake.

MNA