Iran, UAE FMs discuss regional developments by phone

Condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, which has massacred hundreds of innocent Palestinians in complete violation of the ceasefire, as well as the US military aggression against Yemen, which has led to the killing of innocent women and children and the destruction of the country's vital infrastructure, the Iranian Foreign Minister in the phone call emphasized the need for urgent and collective action by regional and Islamic countries to stop these crimes and prevent the escalation of insecurity in the entire region.

Araghchi also warned of the growing consequences of the continued inaction of the United Nations Security Council and other governments in response to the US aggression against Yemen and the Zionist regime's crimes in occupied Palestine, and called for serious attention from regional countries to those developments.

The UAE Foreign Minister, for his part, called the current situation worrisome and stressed the need for continued consultations between regional countries to prevent the situation from worsening.

MNA/6414339