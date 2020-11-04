Bosnia & Herzegovina eyes developing parl. ties with Iran

Borjana Krišto made the remarks in her meeting with the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Bosnia & Herzegovina Reza Gelichkhan in Sarajevo on Wednesday.

In this bilateral meeting, she pointed to the unsparing support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Bosnia and Herzegovina and added, “We appreciated Iran’s support for the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina and we will support promotion of ties between the two countries in all areas.”

She also emphasized the need for improving relations between Presiding Board, Specialized Commissions and Parliamentary Friendship Groups between Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iran and added, “Parliament of Bosnia & Herzegovina supports the expansion of bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iranian envoy to Bosnia & Herzegovina, for his part, stressed the status of parliamentary diplomacy in relations between the two countries and added, “Support of parliaments of the two countries will strengthen friendly and amicable relations between Iran and Bosnia in all areas.”

The two sides also exchanged their views on the latest developments in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in two countries.

