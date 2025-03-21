Iran nuclear program complies with international law: Peskov

Iran is acting in accordance with the international law, and Russia accepts Tehran's statements that it does not seek to possess nuclear weapons, the Kremlin spokesman said, according to Russian media like RIA Novosti.

Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy, and the issue of Tehran's nuclear program must be resolved through diplomatic channels, Peskov emphasized.

In response to a question about new nuclear talks with Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier called for adherence to the multilateral framework of these negotiations.

Zakharova announced Moscow's readiness for constructive engagement with all parties on the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

MA/6414040