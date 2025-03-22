Yemen attack against Israel to continue until blockage lifted

In a statement released Saturday, military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemen had targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied "Yaffa" region with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile., Press TV reported.

The operation, he said, was carried out "in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their courageous resistance."

This marked the third such missile operation in the past 48 hours, according to Saree, who confirmed that it had successfully achieved its objective.

Additionally, Saree reported that for the sixth consecutive day, Yemeni "UAV Force" carried out operations against US naval assets in the Red Sea, specifically targeting warships linked to the USS Harry S. Truman.

The strikes, he noted, were in response to ongoing American aggression against Yemen.

These operations are a direct response to the US bids to suppress Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people.

The general also paid tribute to the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza, praising their resilience in the face of brutal Zionist aggression.

Yemen’s renewed operations against Israeli and US targets were followed after a two-month pause linked to a now-collapsed ceasefire in Gaza between the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime.

Yemen's missile strike on Friday was the fourth such operation targeting central occupied territories this week, following Israel's resumption of genocide in Gaza.

MNA